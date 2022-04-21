Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Fulton; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Northwest Yell County, Pope County Higher Elevations, Southern Pope County and Yell Excluding Northwest. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Stone and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In western Arkansas, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to form and repeatedly move over the same areas into the morning hours. Since Sunday Evening, many locations over western and northwest Arkansas have seen rainfall amounts of two to over four inches in spots. Additional heavy rainfall will be possible into the morning hours before precipitation begins to decrease in coverage and intensity. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO