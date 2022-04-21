ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 399.0 feet, faster flows are expected along the river but no flooding occurs. Interests near the river, Tailwater Park, and the recreational vehicle campground should continue to monitor later forecasts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:51 AM CDT Monday the stage was 396.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 399.6 feet this afternoon, which is just above action stage. The river will then fall below action stage by this evening. - Action stage is 399.0 feet. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Dallas; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Polk; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low 26 to 31 expected. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Watts. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to Fidler`s Bend. Farmlands and permanent campgrounds are affected. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Lincoln, Moniteau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon County. In Missouri, Benton, Morgan, Miller, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Refreeze of wet surfaces and snow on roadways. Plan on very slick and icy road conditions that will impact travel through mid-morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; Vermilion FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Fulton; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Northwest Yell County, Pope County Higher Elevations, Southern Pope County and Yell Excluding Northwest. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Stone and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In western Arkansas, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to form and repeatedly move over the same areas into the morning hours. Since Sunday Evening, many locations over western and northwest Arkansas have seen rainfall amounts of two to over four inches in spots. Additional heavy rainfall will be possible into the morning hours before precipitation begins to decrease in coverage and intensity. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

