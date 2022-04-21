ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Liquor industry deal would create council to recommend booze law changes in Minnesota

By Peter Callaghan
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An agreement among the leaders of businesses that make up the Minnesota liquor industry has boosted the chances of the first reform of alcohol laws since Sunday sales were approved in 2017. The proposal would give craft brewers and distillers the ability to sell in more packages — six-packs for beer...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
MinnPost

Why DFLers at the Minnesota Capitol are fighting — with each other — over rural broadband

On the surface, government funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure is a bipartisan success story. In the coming years, Minnesota is theoretically in line for at least $578 million in federal cash approved under Republican and Democratic presidents to subsidize broadband projects. And both Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature agree the state should approve substantially more cash to help developers reach more than 240,000 households who lack access to a connection that meets state standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Dahms
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Teamsters Union#Labor Union#Liquor Stores#Food Drink#Beverages#House Commerce Committee
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

Judge orders Wisconsin investigator to stop deleting records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The work of an investigator looking into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin generated fresh criticism Thursday after newly posted documents included a memo describing one elections worker as “probably” a Democrat in part because she loves nature and “has a weird nose ring.”
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Hot 104.7

Giant Iowa Grocery Chain Pulls Plug on Minnesota Expansion

As competition and popularity increase for food supplies so does the need to re-evaluate strategies. And that's just what the Hy-Vee food chain is doing. There are currently 13 stores in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro. Plans called for Hy-Vee to add to that number by building in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, Maple Grove, and West St. Paul.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy