Arkansas offers one of the greatest fishing spots for children in the country. It’s called Dry Run Creek. This gorgeous little stream is full of giant trout. It’s located next to the Norfork National Fish Hatchery a few miles east of Mountain Home. It fishes for less than a mile from the hatchery outflow to its confluence with the Norfork River just below the dam. Only youths under 16 and mobility-impaired anglers may fish Dry Run Creek. ...

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 41 MINUTES AGO