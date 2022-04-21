ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

MUGSHOT: Charges released for Kevin Oldaker; driver in police pursuit on Mass Pike from Charlton to Stockbridge

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Illinois who lead Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit from Charlton to Stockbridge along the Mass Pike Wednesday is scheduled to be arraigned.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker. He was wanted on warrants out of Maine and Illinois for violent stalking, home invasion, and, sex assault. State Police said Oldaker was found sleeping in a stolen car at the Charlton service station around 7:30 Wednesday morning. After refusing to get out of the car, Oldaker sped off westbound on the Mass Pike.

Illinois man arrested for felony warrants after police chase from Charlton to Stockbridge on Mass Pike

The chase finally came to an end in Stockbridge after State Police deployed a tire deflation device. There was a brief standoff before the driver was taken into custody.

Oldaker was booked at State Police-Charlton and charged with the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDQAC_0fFsScAD00
Kevin Oldaker (MSP)
  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon (knife)
  • Speeding
  • Fugitive from justice on Maine and Illinois warrants

He was held without bail overnight at the Worcester County House of Correction and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Charlton, MA
State
Maine State
City
Stockbridge, MA
Stockbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Charlton, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#Mass Pike#State Police Charlton#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy