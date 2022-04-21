MUGSHOT: Charges released for Kevin Oldaker; driver in police pursuit on Mass Pike from Charlton to Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Illinois who lead Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit from Charlton to Stockbridge along the Mass Pike Wednesday is scheduled to be arraigned.
The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker. He was wanted on warrants out of Maine and Illinois for violent stalking, home invasion, and, sex assault. State Police said Oldaker was found sleeping in a stolen car at the Charlton service station around 7:30 Wednesday morning. After refusing to get out of the car, Oldaker sped off westbound on the Mass Pike.Illinois man arrested for felony warrants after police chase from Charlton to Stockbridge on Mass Pike
The chase finally came to an end in Stockbridge after State Police deployed a tire deflation device. There was a brief standoff before the driver was taken into custody.
Oldaker was booked at State Police-Charlton and charged with the following:
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Marked lanes violation
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Carrying a dangerous weapon (knife)
- Speeding
- Fugitive from justice on Maine and Illinois warrants
He was held without bail overnight at the Worcester County House of Correction and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0