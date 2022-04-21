Avelo Airlines offering discounts on flights out of New Haven
(WTNH) – Low-budget carrier Avelo Airlines is offering some huge discounts on flights out of Tweed New Haven Airport.
Avelo will provide a 30 percent discount on all routes to 13 destinations between May 1 and June 22. The ticket deals begin on Sunday, April 24.
Those destinations include:
- Charleston, SC: Charleston International Airport (CHS) — beginning May 5, 2022
- Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — Beginning May 26, 2022
- Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
- Myrtle Beach, SC: Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) — Beginning May 5, 2022
- Nashville, TN: Nashville International Airport (BNA) — Beginning May 6, 2022
- Orlando, FL: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Raleigh / Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) — Beginning May 26, 2022
- Sarasota / Bradenton, FL: Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
- Savannah, GA: Savanah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) — Beginning May 6, 2022
There are no blackout dates and the discount is available on flights with one-way base fares up to $97.
There are no blackout dates and the discount is available on flights with one-way base fares up to $97.
