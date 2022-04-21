ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Avelo Airlines offering discounts on flights out of New Haven

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vfjhc_0fFsS8xm00

(WTNH) – Low-budget carrier Avelo Airlines is offering some huge discounts on flights out of Tweed New Haven Airport.

Avelo will provide a 30 percent discount on all routes to 13 destinations between May 1 and June 22. The ticket deals begin on Sunday, April 24.

Those destinations include:

  • Charleston, SC: Charleston International Airport (CHS) — beginning May 5, 2022
  • Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — Beginning May 26, 2022
  • Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  • Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC: Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) — Beginning May 5, 2022
  • Nashville, TN: Nashville International Airport (BNA) — Beginning May 6, 2022
  • Orlando, FL: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
  • Raleigh / Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) — Beginning May 26, 2022
  • Sarasota / Bradenton, FL: Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
  • Savannah, GA: Savanah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) — Beginning May 6, 2022

There are no blackout dates and the discount is available on flights with one-way base fares up to $97.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a second suspect in a 2021 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Lamont Fields, 24, of Hartford, was released from federal custody and placed in the custody of Hartford police on April 19. An active arrest warrant was served, charging Fields with murder, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

New airline wants to make it a ‘Breeze’ to fly from Westchester County Airport

Breeze Airways is coming to Westchester County Airport, launching eight routes, including the airport’s first transcontinental service. This summer and fall, the low-cost startup will start flying to Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Jacksonville, Florida, Norfolk, Virginia and New Orleans. Breeze will also head west to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas—a first for the airport.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
TravelNoire

Son Opts To Miss Family Vacation For $2,000 Flight Voucher From Delta Air Lines

Stanley Yelnats was going on a vacation with his family when he was asked to skip his Delta Air Lines flight because they’d over-booked. Yelnats didn’t think twice. When the airline asked if anyone wanted to be bumped to another flight for $100, no one moved. They then offered $2,000, at that point, Kent Schietinger— known as Stanley Yelnats on TikTok— got up and volunteered himself to skip flight.
KEY WEST, FL
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tweed New Haven Airport#Discounts#Avelo Airlines#Fll#Sc#Mco#Raleigh Durham#Ga
WTNH

Missing 11-year-old girl located: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford said Tuesday night an 11-year-old girl who was missing has been located. They were searching for Jamayra Halstead from Hartford. Police said she was located safe and sound.
WTNH

New Britain man faces 78 charges following ATM theft conspiracy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Three men, one teen arrested for evading police after four-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy