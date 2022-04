LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In Las Vegas, there are the Raiders and the Aces, but many people may not know there is a professional paintball team as well. Destiny Paintball has teams all over the country, and brings women together to play and compete. Rachel Schaedel said it’s not just the game that keeps her coming back, but the comradery as well.

