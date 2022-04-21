ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Webster, OH

Dad Resuscitates Toddler after South Webster Drowning

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a near-tragedy involving a two-year-old.

Just before 3 pm, a caller reported that a toddler was unresponsive after a drowning incident on Brady Creek Road.

The father performed CPR on the boy and he began to cough up water and breathe again. EMS personnel requested an air ambulance, which landed near 140 and Brady Creek Road.

The helicopter landed at 4:43 pm. By that time, the child was alert and crying.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

