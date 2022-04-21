Dad Resuscitates Toddler after South Webster Drowning

Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a near-tragedy involving a two-year-old.

Just before 3 pm, a caller reported that a toddler was unresponsive after a drowning incident on Brady Creek Road.

The father performed CPR on the boy and he began to cough up water and breathe again. EMS personnel requested an air ambulance, which landed near 140 and Brady Creek Road.

The helicopter landed at 4:43 pm. By that time, the child was alert and crying.