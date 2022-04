A quick-moving storm system will bring April showers to SoCal starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rain will start to spread into Ventura and Los Angeles counties between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. and continue through early Friday. CBSLA meteorologist Alex Biston said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms.Snow levels will fall to 5,500 feet early Friday morning with several inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet. There could be some light snow showers in the peaks around the grapevine but it isn't expected to be cold enough for snow to accumulate on the roads.The system is expected...

