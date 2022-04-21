ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 21, 2022

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) Wednesday was a travel day for the Pelicans and a well-deserved respite from games or practices, but there was plenty to discuss on yesterday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring radio analyst...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says The Brooklyn Nets Won The James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade: "James Harden Is A Dynamic Scorer And A Playmaker, No Doubt About That, But It Seems Like To Me He Is Slowing Down."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaxson Hayes
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy