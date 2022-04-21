ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind Advisory in the Phoenix metro area on Friday

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Winds have been a big issue across Arizona this week and they'll pick up even more on Friday as storm system moves into northern Arizona. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect Friday across northern and eastern Arizona where gusts could top 50 mph....

