Often, people’s most valuable asset is their home. Many people mark the day that they pay off their home mortgage with a celebration similar to that of an anniversary or birthday. Therefore, protecting the home in the event of eventually needing long-term care (i.e. nursing home, assisted living or in-home care) can be many people’s top priority as soon as that home is paid off.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO