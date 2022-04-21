ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Crewe could call on Ryan Alebiosu for final two matches of the campaign

 3 days ago
Ryan Alebiosu could be available for Crewe as they prepare to host Ipswich in Sky Bet League One.

The right-back could make himself available for their final two games of the season after receiving treatment at his parent club, Arsenal, for a back injury.

Travis Johnson is also expected to be sidelined after picking up a foot injury but a scan revealed there is no serious damage.

The weekend may come too soon for Dan Agyei, but interim assistant manager Lee Bell is hopeful that the forward continues his good progress from injury and can feature before the end of the season.

Matt Penney is doubtful for Ipswich ahead of the trip to the Mornflake Stadium.

The midfielder picked up a heavy dead leg in the midweek draw to Wigan and was substituted at half-time.

Sone Aluko could also be sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in a collision against Rotherham.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna confirmed that Kane Vincent-Young will travel with the squad, while Wes Burns will be checked ahead of the game.

