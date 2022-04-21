ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Fleming should be back to boost Hull

Brandon Fleming is likely to return for Hull’s clash with Reading.

Defender Fleming was left out of the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Millwall on Easter Monday but could regain his place.

Long-term absentee Randell Williams is back in training but this game is expected to come too soon for him.

Hull sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship but are mathematically safe.

Reading go into the game knowing they would guarantee their safety with a victory.

Tom Holmes missed Monday’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Swansea through illness but could return.

Ovie Ejaria was also unavailable for that clash, due to a thigh injury.

Tom Dele-Bashiru will be hoping he has done enough to keep his starting spot.

