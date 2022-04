Morgantown – Greenbrier East dropped the last two games of a weeklong road trip Saturday, falling to Morgantown 4-3 and 9-1 Saturday in Morgantown. In the first game, a 4-3 loss, East put together a late rally, scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame and loading the bases with one out but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game. Brooke Davis, Taylor Boswell and Josi Ervin all collected two hits in the loss.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO