P&O Ferries has dismissed seven of its new agency workers for drinking while on duty.The staff members - who were part of the new agency crew P&O was using after sacking 800 of its workers with immediate effect in March - were found to have broken company rules on alcohol consumption.A company representative said: “We can confirm that seven agency-employed seafarers who returned from shore were found to be in breach of our strict guidelines on alcohol consumption and have been dismissed with immediate effect.“The safety of our passengers and crew is our foremost priority and we continue to operate...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO