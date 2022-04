PALO ALTO, Calif. — Boxine US Inc. on Thursday recalled about 4,200 of its tonies Blocks because the magnets inside pose risks, especially for small children, if swallowed. Per the recall notice, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, which can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO