A federal court in Ohio ruled a class action lawsuit against Dorney Park’s parent company over reimbursement for COVID-related closures can proceed. The plaintiffs are seeking prorated refunds for 2020 season passes that largely could not be used because of pandemic shutdowns at the 13 parks in the U.S. and Canada owned by Ohio-based Cedar Fair. Some parks opened late and some never opened at all. Dorney opened in July 2020, about two months later than scheduled.

