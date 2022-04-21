ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEutf_0fFsLStW00
Biden President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with military leaders in the Cabinet Room the White House, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a White House official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden would use a Thursday morning speech at the White House to detail plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that his administration has already approved for Ukraine.

The new package is expected to include much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Biden was to speak on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces' surrender.

Russian troops have besieged the port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.

Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation's military brass for their first in-person White House group meeting of his presidency.

Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.

Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on Biden's adult son's business dealings in Ukraine.

___

AP National Security Writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Robert Burns
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian missile strikes' blow up oil facilities in Russia supplying troops in Donbas as British intelligence says Putin's forces have 'yet to achieve a significant breakthrough' and many units are 'exhausted'

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours after suspected Ukrainian missile strikes blew up two oil storage facilities supplying Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas. The Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border, caught fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Personnel#Military Forces#Ap#Russian#The White House#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy