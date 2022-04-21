ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Dump truck sought after fleeing hit-and-run crash in Sumter County

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dump truck is being sought after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Sumter County. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:38 a.m. Thursday responded to a...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash with Jeep in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 69-year-old motorcyclist died Friday morning after colliding with a Jeep in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The rider, who was identified only as a man from Spring Hill, was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road just after 9:30 a.m., according to the crash report. At the same time, a 26-year-old woman from Brooksville was heading north.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Fox 19

Woman dies after hit and run in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman was killed in a hit and run in Dry Ridge late Friday night. Officials say the hit and run happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Taylor Lane. The vehicle fled the scene but was later located abandoned, according to police. The woman who...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WESH

Deadly crash involving school bus reported in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a school bus was reported in Lake County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:40 a.m. on US-27 and Great Egret Drive. Officials say the school bus was headed eastbound, attempting to make a left turn. A...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#County Road#Cad
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Teen Dies After Attempting to Save Driver Who Crashed Car Into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers were pronounced dead Tuesday after the driver crashed into a canal and a Good Samaritan dove into the water to try and rescue him, People reports. Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, 18, was reportedly headed to Taco Bell around 11 p.m. after leaving a basketball game when the accident occurred. Krishnamurthy was allegedly lost at the Residence of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood when he looked for directions on his phone and took a wrong turn before crashing into the water.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy