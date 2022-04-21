Dump truck sought after fleeing hit-and-run crash in Sumter County

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO