Home prices have been rapidly rising over the past few years. Supply chain shortages from the pandemic have slowed down new construction, which has lowered inventory. And many people who are now free to work remotely have chosen to move to smaller, or more affordable towns, which taps supply even more. According to CBS News, as of January of 2022, home prices had risen almost 20% on average. But that is only the average. Some places in the United States have had higher increases than others.

