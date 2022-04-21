ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy Azalea Debuts Massive Arm Tattoo Tribute to Son Onyx

By Tamantha Gunn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti. Iggy Azalea has some new fancy body ink. The "Sally Walker" rapper shared a video on Instagram showing off her new arm tattoo—done by artist @luahillsart—that she got in honor of her 23-month-old son Onyx Kelly, who...

