Baltimore, MD

Late for Work 4/21: Should the Ravens Trade for Deebo Samuel?

baltimoreravens.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel's reported request to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers has the NFL world buzzing. In no time, photoshopped images of Samuel wearing different uniforms permeated Twitter, as fans from around the league dared to dream and pundits speculated on potential landing spots. While...

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Ravens pick higher than usual after injury-filled season

Last year’s Baltimore Ravens were proof of how important health is in the NFL. Availability is crucial — and a player’s injury history can be a significant part of his draft profile. “I think one of the things that we really do believe in is just looking...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
NBC Sports

The Earl Thomas grievance against the Ravens is still pending

Friday’s Schefty-fueled announcement that Earl Thomas wants to play football again (if teams were truly interested, a favor from Schefty wouldn’t have been needed) served as a reminder that his prior time in the NFL ended in acrimony with the Ravens. More specifically, Thomas filed a grievance. Thomas...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Pitcher John Means Announces He Needs Surgery On His Throwing Arm

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. Means posted this message to fans Saturday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/oibcL654qQ — John Means (@JMeans25) April 23, 2022 Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL. The recovery time from this surgery typically takes about a year. This will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season. Means was the opening day starter for the Orioles and only pitched in eight innings this year. He turns 29 tomorrow. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

