ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Marist Game Rescheduled; Vikings Host Track and Field Event; College Baseball

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Siuslaw Vikings will try once again to play their games against Marist. The games have been rescheduled for 5 pm today in Eugene. Athletic Director Chris Johnson says...

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The new era, and new energy of Oregon football: 5 takeaways from the Ducks spring game

The opening kickoff at the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game on Saturday took place at 1:09 p.m. By 1:10 p.m., there was an energy spreading throughout the crowd at Autzen Stadium that hasn’t been felt for the better part of a decade. We knew that Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham, Tosh Lupoi, and the new-look Oregon coaching staff were going to want to make a good first impression, but it’s hard to imagine them getting off to a better start than they did. On the first play from scrimmage, QB Bo Nix dropped a dime to WR Seven McGee, who was streaking through...
EUGENE, OR
Newnan Times-Herald

Vikings close out 2022 home schedule

The Vikings concluded their 2022 home schedule Wednesday night with a 7-4 loss to McIntosh. Northgate scored two in their first at-bat and led 3-1 after two innings but eventually fell to the Chiefs. It was a big night for the middle of the Viking batting order. Shortstop Ben Traxler...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Mapleton, OR
Eugene, OR
College Sports
FanSided

Watch: MiLB game erupts in chaos after batter lands haymaker on pitcher

Minor League Baseball got heated last night in a Binghamton Rumble Ponies vs Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies faced the Portland Sea Dogs last night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine for an eventful and chaotic game of Minor League Baseball. The game quickly escalated in an unexpected turn of events when the two teams ended up in an all-out brawl on the field after an inaccurate pitch struck the Sea Dogs batter’s hand.
PORTLAND, ME
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
The Spun

Bo Nix Makes His Oregon Debut: Fans React

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix began his college career by stunning Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks in a comeback win at the start of the 2019 season. Life came full circle today. Nix made his Oregon football debut during the Ducks’ spring game this afternoon. Nix’s Oregon debut...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#College Baseball#Marist College#Marist Game Rescheduled#The Mapleton Sailors#Beaver Baseball#The Ducks#Beavers
The Oregonian

Championship committee supports changes to OSAA football and wrestling state tournaments

The split of the 6A Classification’s football state tournament is one step away from becoming a reality. There were no brand new changes introduced by the Oregon School Activities Association’s state championship committee on April 18, but the recommendations supported by the group represent the final hurdle before they can be voted on by the OSAA’s executive board on May 2.
OREGON STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Another record night for S.C. track and field

OLIVESBURG — Another record night for the South Central track and field program highlighted the 34th annual Forest Pruner Crestview Invitational Friday night. The 4x200-meter and 4x400 boys relay teams crushed program records for the Trojans, while two standouts were again meet MVPs. The 4x400 team of Carson Music,...
NEW LONDON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Ocala Star Banner

Vanguard boys and girls track teams win FHSAA district championships

The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic. The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Lebanon-Express

High school track and field: Parker, RedHawks win Rob Allen Invitational

Logan Parker won twice to lead the South Albany High boys to first place Friday at the Rob Allen Invitational track and field meet at Lebanon’s Heath Stadium. Parker won the 800 meters (2 minutes 1.34 seconds) and 3,000 (9:35.93) in a pair of personal bests and joined Maxwell Louber, Ethan Austin and Matthew Resnik on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:39.48) in the eight-team meet.
LEBANON, OR
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes to Compete at Central NE Track Championships

The Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships will take place Monday in Grand Island. Below is a list of athletes from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area scheduled to compete. (Information gathered from the Grand Island Independent). Broken Bow. Max Denson – Shot Put and Discus. Tyler Thomas – Shot Put...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy