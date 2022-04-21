ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vote now: Who is the top right-handed pitcher in Georgia high school baseball?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Photo by Ed Turlington

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top right-handed pitchers in Georgia high school baseball.

Georgia's top high school baseball players: Meet the state’s best right-handed pitchers

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top right-handed pitcher this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Right-handed pitcher voting will conclude Thursday, April 28, at 11:59 p.m.

