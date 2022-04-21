ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Missing Seymour man found deceased near Muscatatuck River

By INDNR
 3 days ago

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of Harold L. Wilson, 89, of Seymour was discovered by fishermen outside of Little York in Washington County yesterday. The...

