MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile Friday. This was at the Econo Lodge at 400 West Interstate 65 Service Road South. When a FOX10 News crew arrived in the scene at midday, the van was partially in the pool. A barrier, which had been made from metal fencing and concrete blocks, that had separated the pool area from the parking lot was smashed.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO