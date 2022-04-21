Council approves assisted living request

The City of Monroe has extended its agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to allow the company to continue operating its electric scooter rental service within the community. At its meeting Monday, council unanimously agreed to renew its memorandum of understanding with Bird. The California-based company initially brought 25 of their e-scooters to the city last May and the rental service ran through November, enabling residents and visitors to use the vehicles while traveling within the municipality. Users ages 18 and up were able to rent the scooters via Bird’s online app, paying a per-minute fee plus a flat, $1 start-up fee.

MONROE, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO