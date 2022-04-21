ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, TX

Council approves assisted living request

By Staff Reports
murphymonitor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphy City Council held several public hearings during the April 19 regular meeting. The first public meeting concerned a special use permit (SUP) for a drive-thru for Hawaiian Bros., which is currently renovating the former...

murphymonitor.com

Related
The Monroe News

City of Monroe renews electronic scooter agreement with Bird Rides

The City of Monroe has extended its agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to allow the company to continue operating its electric scooter rental service within the community. At its meeting Monday, council unanimously agreed to renew its memorandum of understanding with Bird. The California-based company initially brought 25 of their e-scooters to the city last May and the rental service ran through November, enabling residents and visitors to use the vehicles while traveling within the municipality. Users ages 18 and up were able to rent the scooters via Bird’s online app, paying a per-minute fee plus a flat, $1 start-up fee.
MONROE, MI

