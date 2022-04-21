ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Norris on April murder count in Baltimore: 'It's getting worse than it's ever been'

By Morning Show Producer
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has seen 102 homicides this year. The latest killings happened on Tuesday evening, within 40 minutes of each other. At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Ramsey Street. A man was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was...

