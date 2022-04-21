ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open higher on Wall Street on solid earnings reports

WSB Radio
 3 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as more earnings reports from big companies roll in. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as traders cheer strong earnings reports from several big U.S. companies. Tesla jumped 10% after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks. American Airlines climbed 8.8% after saying it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going Thursday and the Nasdaq added 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chips rose 0.7%. Treasury yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward a higher open Thursday as investors waited for hints from central bank leaders about their plans to try to tame four-decade high inflation.

On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 0.7% while S&P 500 futures were 0.8% higher.

Investors will turn their attention to a panel discussion Thursday with U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Rising prices have prompted the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates to temper inflation’s impact. The Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and Wall Street expects a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks.

Markets have been focusing on corporate earnings to see how companies are dealing with rising inflation and cost pressures. Inflation has been pressuring a wide range of industries and increasingly squeezing consumers.

Shares of Tesla gained more than 7% in overnight after the electric car maker reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were more than seven times greater than a year ago. The company's results were powered by strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. It was also boosted by multiple price hikes meant to offset rising costs of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other raw materials.

The situation in Ukraine remained fraught as Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.

France’s CAC 40 gained 1.7% in midday trading, while Germany’s DAX added 1.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%.

Shanghai's benchmark fell 2.3%, to 3,079.81, after Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled no change in his government’s stringent “zero-COVID” policies despite their growing impact on the slowing economy.

Speaking at a forum of Asian leaders, Xi called for more stringent international efforts to combat coronavirus outbreaks. He also said his government supports talks to resolve international disputes and opposes the use of sanctions.

He did not mention the weeks-long lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities or the costs of that strategy but sought to reassure the world the country is still committed to opening its economy, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“China’s markets continue to underperform, weighed down by growth fears and the COVID-zero policy on the mainland, while U.S. delisting fears on dual-listed equities continue to hamstring Hong Kong markets,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2% to finish at 27,553.06. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,592.80. South Korea's Kospi surged 0.4% to 2,728.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.3% to 20,682.22.

New Zealand’s benchmark edged 0.1% lower after the government reported the inflation rate hit a 30-year high of 6.9%, driven by housing and gas.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added 86 cents to $103.05 a barrel. It rose 0.2% on Wednesday and is now up nearly 40% for the year. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped $1.16 to $107.96 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 128.13 Japanese yen from 127.89 yen. The euro cost $1.0885, up from $1.0847.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

