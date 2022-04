Genesis ended their three-night stand at the O2 Arena in London, marking what is likely Phil Collins' last performance with the band. Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford ran through a setlist of their biggest hits, with Collins' son Nic Collins, 20, playing drums. Collins, 71, has been forced to sing while sitting in a chair on stage due to his latest health problems.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO