REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

Less than half of Des Moines' 51 neighborhood associations are incorporated, Heather Tamminga, an outreach coordinator for the city, told council members last week.Why it matters: Incorporated groups have more legal protections, tend to have greater oversight and can enter into contracts.Some of the associations that aren't incorporated don't have bank accounts, and have been keeping cash designated for the neighborhood in the homes of some of the group's leaders, Tamminga said.State of play: DSM has for decades recognized neighborhood associations, which advocate for civic improvements.Tamminga was hired about six months ago as part of a larger goal to help strengthen them.Between the lines: The city wants the 30 neighborhood groups that are not incorporated to complete registrations as a nonprofit entity by June 30, Tamminga said.Templates are being provided by city staff to help associations adopt bylaws and set policies. What's next: DSM is offering financial incentives to achieve this goal. Incorporated neighborhood groups with bank accounts can qualify for up to $1,000 through a new city grant program that begins July 1.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO