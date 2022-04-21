ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Police in Egg Harbor Township Look to Identify Backward Ball-Capped Man

By Joe Kelly
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Never let me see you wear this baseball cap backward, it is your uniform! Show the game some respect." Those were the words of my baseball coach from my 12-year-old life, and I still remember them...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

Five Arrested as Cops Seize 100 Pounds of Pot, $243K from Store in Burlington County, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say they raided an illegal marijuana dispensary that was doing business in a strip mall on Route 38 in Lumberton Township. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says from that store, cops seized nearly a quarter-million dollars in cash, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, 48 packets of heroin, and more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Quick Look#Baseball Cap#The Egg
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy