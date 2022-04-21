ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

5 things we know about Monte Vista fire

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

MONTE VISTA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Evacuation orders remain in place for some residents of Monte Vista after a rapidly-spreading fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at five things we know about the fire as of Thursday morning:

  • The fire started around 12:15 p.m. and was under control around 7:30 p.m.
  • 15 homes were destroyed, and evacuation orders are still in place for around 30 homes
  • Emergency housing is available at Church of the Nazarene at 228 Madison St.
  • The fire burned approximately 17 acres
  • Firefighters have stopped the progression of the fire and crews are working to mitigate the area
Homes destroyed in ‘out-of-control’ Monte Vista fire
    Monte Vista Fire (kdvr)
    Monte Vista Fire (kdvr)
    Monte Vista Fire (kdvr)
Extreme wildfire danger possible Friday

The City of Monte Vista said it will establish a fund to help support survivors of the fire.

