Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 399.0 feet, faster flows are expected along the river but no flooding occurs. Interests near the river, Tailwater Park, and the recreational vehicle campground should continue to monitor later forecasts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:51 AM CDT Monday the stage was 396.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 399.6 feet this afternoon, which is just above action stage. The river will then fall below action stage by this evening. - Action stage is 399.0 feet. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO