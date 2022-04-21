ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Rankin County, MS
Jackson, MS
Hinds County, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 399.0 feet, faster flows are expected along the river but no flooding occurs. Interests near the river, Tailwater Park, and the recreational vehicle campground should continue to monitor later forecasts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:51 AM CDT Monday the stage was 396.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 399.6 feet this afternoon, which is just above action stage. The river will then fall below action stage by this evening. - Action stage is 399.0 feet. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
#Flood
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Marshall; Nemaha; Republic; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon County. In Missouri, Benton, Morgan, Miller, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; McMullen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Duval and southern McMullen Counties through 215 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loma Alta, or 13 miles north of Freer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seven Sisters and Loma Alta. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 746 and 760. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 16 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 4. * Timing...1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK

