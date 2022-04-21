ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Suspect arrested on 43rd birthday for allegedly groping random woman in Brickell

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Police arrested a man in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood for allegedly groping a woman as she walked by. According to a police report, 43-year-old Emmanuel...

www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Click10.com

Margate murder suspect to detective: ‘She was fighting me for pills’

MARGATE, Fla. – Detectives determined Evan Rosenthal used a round wooden cutting board to kill his neighbor on Saturday during an argument over prescription pills, according to the Margate Police Department. A resident of the Viewpointe gated community at 5510 Lakeside Dr., in Margate, told officers he heard a...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Security guard shot outside of McArthur Dairy plant in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting in front of the McArthur Dairy plant has sent a security guard to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene, off 71st Street and Northeast Second Avenue, Friday afternoon. Officials are still investigating the case, but they...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami women arrested in Florida Keys driving stolen car with drugs inside

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two women from Miami who were driving a stolen car. Deputies also found crystal methamphetamine after searching the women. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Stefani Perez and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo were taken into custody Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found DeadFlorida Mugshot. According to Florida investigators, just before 3 p.m., on Monday, April 18, Anglin was spotted near the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation revealed BSO VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units were conducting surveillance in the area when a subject matching Anglin's description was observed walking northbound on East Sunrise Boulevard before entering the Circle K located at 901 W. Sunrise Blvd.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Man Accused of Training, Selling Roosters for Fighting

A South Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he used his southwest Miami-Dade ranch as a breeding ground for cockfighting. Miami-Dade Police served a search warrant early Thursday on a property on SW 18th Street in unincorporated Redland and found approximately 100 roosters and two rooster fighting/training rings, an arrest warrant said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

