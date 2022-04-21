Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency.

According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk for a heart attack.

Murphy is diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and has what’s described as a “skull collage” tattoo on his left arm. He also has a tattoo that says “Speak See Hear No Evil” on his left calf and tattoo that says “Irishman” on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the Albuquerque Community Safety Department at 505-361-5696. APD says callers with information can also ask to speak to “on-call missing persons detective.”

