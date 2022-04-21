ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, healthcare stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and healthcare stocks, while upbeat U.S. earnings lifted global sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.36 points, or 0.37%, at 22,078.74.

S.Korean stocks, won drop on Fed rate-hike bets, China slowdown fears

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday by their most in seven weeks on concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States and an economic slowdown in China. The Korean won dropped to its lowest in more than two years, while the benchmark bond yield also slumped.
EMERGING MARKETS-Shares slip as Beijing lockdown fears drag China stocks lower

* MSCI’s EM stocks index in correction territory. * China equities touch 23-month lows on lockdown fears. * South Africa’s Sasol tumbles on flood impact warning. April 25 (Reuters) - Concern that Beijing could join Shanghai in a strict COVID-19 lockdown weighed on Chinese stocks on Monday, dragging the MSCI’s index for emerging market stocks 2.4% lower in its worst one-day percentage fall since mid-March.
PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-week low amid rate hike jitters, robust dollar

* Gold hits $1,911.80/oz, lowest level since March 29 * Silver, platinum at multi-month lows * China lockdowns weighing on silver- analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng April 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to their lowest in four weeks on Monday as prospects of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar dented the precious metal's appeal. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,916.17 per ounce by 0922 GMT, earlier hitting its lowest since March 29 at $1,911.80. U.S. gold futures were 0.9% lower at $1,917.60. "It seems that the fears about rate hikes have gotten the upper hand as of late," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. With expectations for a half-percentage point interest rate hike at the Fed's May meeting now locked in, traders on Friday piled into bets that the U.S. central bank will go even bigger in subsequent months in order to tame soaring inflation. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises. "We have a three-month target of $1,850," Menke said adding, "we have been of the opinion that gold is rather expensive as a safe haven asset." "We would think that the inflationary pressures are about to ease and that should take away some of the safe haven demand we've seen for gold." Rival safe haven, the dollar climbed to a level last seen in March 2020, making the greenback-priced gold costlier for other currency holders. Silver fell 2% to $23.65 per ounce after hitting an over two-month trough. The behemoths of the Fed's actions and the reduced growth outlook for China as it continues to be plagued by lockdowns, is outweighing silver's medium-term attractions, Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note. Palladium slid 2.8% to $2,309.26 per ounce, while platinum was down 1% at $920.98, its lowest since mid-December last year. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - The forint slipped back to a nearly one-week low on Monday, with poor investor sentiment in central Europe outweighing expectations of another hefty interest rate hike in Hungary. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points on Tuesday amid a continued surge in inflation that is hitting around the region and pushing borrowing costs up heavily. Those expectations did little for the forint on Monday as it eased 0.35% to 373.21 to the euro by 0824 GMT to lead losses. "The forint is easing after the 370 level stopped its firming last week and the international market mood is not supportive, either," Takarekbank said in a note. The soured mood was seen in central European stock markets, which fell more than 1%, taking their cue from global markets amid concern over COVID lockdowns in China and continued fighting in Ukraine after Russia's invasion. In the Czech Republic, a statistics office survey showed consumer confidence was stuck at its lowest since 2012 amid rapid price rises and uncertainty from the Ukraine war. The crown has held up on expectations of continued interest rates when the Czech central bank meets again. But analysts say there is presently little room for more gains and the currency was down 0.1% at 24.38 to the euro on Monday. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eked out a 0.1% rise while Romania's leu was steady. Markets are "concerned about China, especially its strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai and the spreading outbreaks that stoke fears of other lockdowns – such as in Beijing," Erste Group Bank said. "Together with worries about brisker monetary tightening in the United States, the U.S. dollar firmed in response, and CEE currencies (have) marked a mild weakening." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1024 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.3800 24.3510 -0.12% +2.02% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 373.210 371.900 -0.35% -1.02% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6400 4.6463 +0.14% -1.06% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9445 4.9430 -0.03% +0.07% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5600 7.5625 +0.03% -0.56% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.640 117.650 +0.01% -0.05% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1363.47 1379.51 -1.16% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 42574.1 43176.6 -1.40% -16.06% 5 4 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1943.93 1973.31 -1.49% -14.25% > .BETI Buchares 13004.3 13004.3 +0.00% -0.44% t 7 7 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1169.32 1173.75 -0.38% -6.86% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2126.08 2134.16 -0.38% +2.25% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 823.12 823.12 +0.00% +0.29% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 635.25 635.25 +0.00% -0.07% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 5.2330 0.0150 +498bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 4.7370 -0.0920 +406bp -10bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.3370 -0.0280 +344bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 6.4620 -0.1110 +621bp -9bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 6.6480 -0.0560 +597bp -6bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 6.1320 -0.0870 +524bp -6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 6.17 6.17 6.18 5.40 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.80 8.15 8.23 6.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.23 7.23 7.22 5.74 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)
European stocks slide to 1-month low on China slowdown fears

April 25 (Reuters) - The main European stock indexes fell more than 2% on Monday as worries about an economic slowdown in China and rapid U.S. interest rate hikes overshadowed relief from French President Emmanuel Macron's election victory over the weekend. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slumped 2.1% to...
Most Gulf bourses fall tracking Asian shares, oil prices

April 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking Asian shares as concerns about the prospect of rapid U.S. interest rate hikes and slowing global economic growth rattled investors. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.6%, extending losses for a second session,...
China stocks see worst day in 27 months on COVID worries

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China stocks logged their biggest slump on Monday since the pandemic-led panic-selling in February 2020, on heightened worries of a country-wide COVID-19 outbreak and fears of strict restrictions being imposed in capital Beijing. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.9% to close at a two-year low...
