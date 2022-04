The ongoing war next door has put the landlocked country of Moldova, a former Soviet republic and one of Europe's poorest nations, in a precarious position. "We are the most fragile neighbor of Ukraine because we are the country that is most affected and we are the country that has the fewest resources to deal with the situation and the fallout from the war," said Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO