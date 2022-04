BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is in jail this morning, and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Butler. Butler Township Police accuse Kenneth Snyder Jr. of stabbing another man several times in the body and legs. This happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Freeport Road, according to police. Police allege that Snyder also made threats to kill the officers on the scene. Snyder is now facing aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges. The victim is expected to survive.

