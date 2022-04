The pay gap between people with disabilities and those without grew last year, new data shows.The Office for National Statistics revealed that the average employee with a disability was paid 13.8% less than their peers in 2021.It was a small increase from 13.5% the year before, and the pay gap was nearly a fifth wider – or 2.1 percentage points – than it had been in 2014.Disabled workers were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. And now millions of disabled workers face a living standards emergencyFrances O'Grady, Trades Union Congress general secretaryIt means that those with disabilities are earning...

