TPD: Body found in shallow grave near Admiral Place

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 4/21/2022, 10:40 a.m.: Lt. Brandon Watkins has offered new details about the shallow grave.

The grave was found Wednesday. Investigators were searching the area after receiving a tip in an investigation. After finding the grave, forensic anthropologists were called to the scene to confirm that the remains were human.

Today, crews will be excavating the area to uncover more information.

It’s not clear if this body is connected to a recent missing woman case. The body is mostly underground, and there’s no idea about the level of decomposition.

The area is blocked off while crews work.

WATCH LIVE: TPD hosts press conference after a body was found.

Tulsa police confirm that a body has been found in a shallow grave near E. Admiral Place and N. 129th Avenue.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to release more information.

This is a developing story.

