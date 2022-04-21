ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers watches Bucks game with heiress Mallory Edens, Randall Cobb

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
Aaron Rodgers was in good company for Wednesday’s first-round playoff game between the Bucks and Bulls in Milwaukee.

The Packers quarterback, 38, sat courtside inside the Fiserv Forum, where he sat beside his teammate, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and model Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

“Always rockin with my squad @bucks,” Rodgers captioned one Instagram Story on Wednesday night, later sharing a snap of the courtside crew that included Cobb, 31, and Edens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INArc_0fFs61kM00
Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers, and Mallory Edens watch Game 2 between the Bucks and Bulls in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 20, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agwef_0fFs61kM00
Rodgers posted photos from Wednesday’s game on social media, tagging Packers teammate Cobb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3wHl_0fFs61kM00
Rodgers tagged his courtside crew in a separate Instagram Story on Wednesday

Unfortunately for Rodgers and his Bucks group, Milwaukee dropped Game 2 114-110 in its opening series against Chicago. Both teams now have a win apiece and will face off again Friday night with the series moving to Chicago.

Rodgers frequently checks out Bucks games and Edens is typically a game-day staple. The social media sensation — who boasts over 200,000 Instagram followers — occasionally posts photos from the court.

Last summer, Edens celebrated the Bucks’ second championship title after they knocked off the Suns in six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDt25_0fFs61kM00
Edens has posted on-court photos from Bucks games on her Instagram page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1fQD_0fFs61kM00
Edens celebrated the Bucks’ NBA Championship title in 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSlmf_0fFs61kM00
Edens also shares photos on social media of her travels

“Your @bucks are NBA CHAMPIONS,” Edens exclaimed on Instagram at the time, as she enjoyed a victory lap with dad Wes and NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When she isn’t posting pics from Bucks games, Edens shares modeling snaps on social media, as well as sunkissed photos from her travels.

Perhaps when the series returns to Milwaukee, Edens and dad Wes will be joined once more by their favorite Packers players.

