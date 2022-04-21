ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson files for divorce from agent Kyle Thousand

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Fox host Charissa Thompson is splitting from her sports agent husband, Kyle Thousand, after two years of marriage.

Thompson filed for divorce on April 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

According to the website, Thompson claims in the filling that she and Thousand separated one year after their Dec. 30, 2020 wedding.

Thompson, 39, is reportedly asking the court to terminate spousal support on both sides, and is also requesting that both parties pay for their own attorney’s fees in the divorce. The exes do not share any children together.

Thompson married Thousand in a small ceremony in Scottsdale, Ariz. They moved the nuptials to Scottsdale due to the previous COVID-19 restrictions in California, where they are based.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJHRv_0fFs60rd00
Charissa Thompson in Sept. 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huY1n_0fFs60rd00
Charissa Thompson is divorcing Kyle Thousand

Thompson, who also works as a correspondent on “Extra,” discussed the “intimate” wedding in an interview with the outlet just days after tying the knot.

“The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn’t invite all our friends and family due to COIVD, but we didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together,” Thompson said last February.

She also joked about one day having children with Thousand.

“I’m going to keep my last name. I guess I should change my last name when we have kids but that feels like a whole to-do… He’s not ugly. I’d like to give my kids a good gene pool, so we’re going to make sure they get a fighting chance, at least with his brains and looks,” said Thompson, who noted that the couple had no honeymoon planned — but promised there would be a party when the pandemic ends.

Thompson also joked at the time, “When you get married twice, the second one is always better than the first one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6t45_0fFs60rd00
Charissa Thompson on the Fox NFL set

Thompson was previously married at age 25 — though it is unclear to whom — and was linked to former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams in 2013.

Thompson is a longtime host at Fox Sports, and currently hosts the network’s “NFL Kickoff” show on Sunday mornings. She also hosts a podcast, “Calm Down,” with her friend and top NFL sideline reporter on Fox, Erin Andrews.

Thousand is a sports agent and attorney who previously practiced corporate law.

Thompson nor Thousand has addressed the divorce publicly. The exes appear to have removed any trace of one another from their Instagram accounts.

