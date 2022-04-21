ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

‘Happy Face Killer’ victim ID’d as Oregon woman after 29 years

By Kelly Doyle, Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4RK9_0fFs5usL00

GILROY, Calif. (AP/ KOIN ) — A victim of the serial murderer dubbed the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says genetic genealogy was used to match DNA to Patricia Skiple — an Oregonian. She was found dead in 1993 on the side of California State Route 152 in the Gilroy area.

According to the SCCSO, Skiple was a long-term resident of Colton, Oregon. She was a mother who was known as “Patsy” to her family and friends.

New genetic tech helps solve years-old serial killer case

Skiple would’ve been about 45-years-old at the time of her death.

Keith Hunter Jesperson is serving several life sentences in Oregon for the 1990s murder of eight women in California, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

He was dubbed the Happy Face Killer because of smiley faces on letters he wrote to police and the media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Colton, CA
State
Oregon State
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hunter Jesperson
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Happy Face Killer#Serial Killer#Dna#Ap
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy