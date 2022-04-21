ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

12 years ago 11 men lost their lives after BP Oil Spill, officials say progress is being made

By Amy Russo
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mq08U_0fFs5s6t00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been 12 years since the tragic BP oil spill that devastated the Gulf of Mexico and killed 11 people aboard the oil rig.

Thousands of wildlife and marine life died as a result.

12 years later officials say a lot of progress has been made toward coastal restoration.

Myrtle Grove Marina is a familiar place for PJ Hahn.”It’s always been near and dear to my heart,” said Hahn.

But 12 years ago to the day, it was unrecognizable.

Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

“We had so many pallets and so many stacked up areas of mainly boom,” he said.

“Today it doesn’t even look close.”About 168 million gallons of oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico after the explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon.”

We had four to five inches thick in some areas of oil,” said Hahn. “We were bringing in pelicans a dozen or two at a time covered in oil,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

92% of the oil spilled came into Louisiana.

Wicker welcomes $152M in Army Corps, Infrastructure Investments

Most of it was cleaned up and Louisiana received billions of dollars after a settlement with BP.

Changes are now in place to make sure a disaster like that never happens again.

“Blow out preventers and all the equipment on standby so the oil industry is absolutely better prepared than ever to deal with that type of situation,” said the Lt. Governor Nungesser.

“The money put forth to recover and restore the coast is having a good impact on our fisheries and on the coastline.”Happy with the progress, Hahn says there’s still a ways to go.”Here we are 12 years later and we still don’t have the bird islands that were directly impacted,” said Hahn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Five injured in Moselle car crash

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A head-on crash between two cars left five people injured on Friday, April 22. Jones County officials said the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Ovett Moselle Road. The crash involved a Chevrolet pickup truck with three occupants and a Ford Mustang with two occupants. According to responders, all occupants suffered […]
MOSELLE, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

EARLY WEEK: Our next weather maker will move in from the west on Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning hours. The bulk of the rain and storms will approach our river counties just after noon. Storms will track east throughout the evening and into early Tuesday. We will see cool […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot on Rebel Woods Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being shot multiple times on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, April 24. Jackson police said the 36-year-old man was sitting in a car when he was shot around 4:00 p.m. Investigators said they’re still gathering information.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
WJTV 12

Brookhaven police investigating ATM thefts

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are investigating a string of ATM thefts that have recently occurred. Police said the break-ins are happening during early morning. They’re asking for the public to serve as eyes and ears for the department. Suspicious activity near an ATM can be reported by calling the Brookhaven Police Department at […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Search continues in Mississippi River for 3 missing minors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Three minors went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans. According to the Coast Guard, two girls ages 14 and 8, and one boy, 15 were last seen Saturday just before Sunset, entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge. Several media […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Four men wanted for escaping DeSoto County jail captured

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured. DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges. The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Rig#Oil Company#Gulf Coast#Accident#Bp Oil Spill#Myrtle Grove Marina#Army Corps
WJTV 12

Man killed, two shot near Farish St. Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and two others were shot near Farish St. Park after an altercation had reportedly occurred. Jackson police said Clinton Newsome was found dead on Mill Street near a bus station. He had been shot twice. A second person had been shot in the abdomen at the intersection […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Scott County 7-year-old

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has released an updated photo of Serinity Pedro. SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) for Serinity Pedro, 7, of Ringgold. Pedro is described as three feet 10 inches tall, weighs 41 pounds […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

VWSD gets third location for free summer meal program

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) announced there will be a third location available for its summer meal program. All children who are 18 or under can pick up free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 15. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Crews to begin road overlay project in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An approximated 60-day road overlay project on Old Highway 42 is set to begin on Monday, April 25. City leaders said Old Highway 42 from Highway 49 to Bouie Street will be milled and a new layer of asphalt will be put down. Depending on the weather, the project is expected […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy