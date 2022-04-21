Mike Phelan Set to Leave Manchester United Upon Erik Ten Hag Arrival
Manchester United coach Mike Phelan is reportedly set to leave the club following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag.
The 59 year-old was a coach under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2001 to 2008, and joined the club again when they decided to sack Jose Mourinho in 2018.
Phelan had good times and bad upon his return, helping to oversee what looked like to many a successful Manchester United rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, this season saw the sacking of the Norwegian boss, as well as the departure of coaches Michael Carrick and Kieren McKenna.
This left Phelan as the last remaining link to the Solskjaer era among the main coaching staff.
BBC Sport have said that it is unlikely he will stay upon the new manager coming to the club, and he will look to bring in a former United player or coach to replace him
It was made official earlier in the day that the Ten Hag will manage the club starting from the end of the season.
