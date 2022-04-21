ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochiltree County, TX

Ochiltree County teacher arrested for improper student relationship

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Ochiltree County Sheriff Bouchard, a teacher was arrested Wednesday...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Ochiltree County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Alexander#Kcit
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of murdering son, two, ‘said he was ‘taking Julius with me’ in text’

A man sent a text message to his ex-partner to say he was “getting out of here” with their two-year-old son before he allegedly murdered the infant, a court has been told.Lukasz Czapla, 41, is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering Julius Czapla at a property in Muirhouse in the city on November 20 or 21 2020.At a hearing on Friday, a 15-strong jury was shown text messages between Czapla and his former partner Patrycja Szczesniak on the eve of the discovery of their son’s body.The messages, translated from Polish, revealed Ms Szczesniak was seeing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker is behind bars after police said he behaved inappropriately with two girls at Highland Middle School. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to a news release, the Hobbs Police Department began investigating on […]
HOBBS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy