ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights mother of eight. Authorities found the body of Camesha McCline Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. in East St. Louis. ISP confirmed to News 4 she was found near Illinois Avenue Playground at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 26th.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO