The Mark Twain Brewing Company is no more, but the doors will not be closed for long. On May 2nd a new brewing company will be taking over. On May 2 will close on the Mark Twain Brewing Company property and assets. It will be our third, and not last, Friendship outpost. The real adventure starts May 2, we have ambitious plans and see tremendous ‘untapped’ potential at that location. Expect to see significant enhancements to the property inside and outside, operational refinements, and a much-increased engagement with the beer community and beyond.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO