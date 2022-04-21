ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Kamarie Holland’s father: ‘My daughter is not here. They shouldn’t be here’

By Chuck Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQoLC_0fFs22lv00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With those accused of killing his daughter moving toward a likely trial before the end of the year, Kamarie Holland’s father, Corey Holland, is speaking out.

Jeremy Williams is facing the death penalty if convicted of the rape and murder of 5-year-old Kamarie in December. The girl’s mother, Kristy Siple, is facing life in prison for her alleged role.

Corey Holland is still coping with what happened to his daughter on December 13, 2021, and now he’s looking for justice for Kamarie.

Holland has a message for Williams and Siple. Ask Holland what justice looks like and he gives a long sigh before answering the question.

“Well. Justice would be my daughter would be here,” Holland said. “That’s my justice. But since this happened, true justice would be, pretty much, them not here anymore. My daughter is not here. They shouldn’t be here.”

Right now, Williams and Siple sit in the Russell County jail.

In addition to murder, Williams and Siple are both accused of human sex trafficking. The indictment alleges that Siple took cash in exchange for allowing her daughter to go with Williams.

He has a message for Siple.

“They wanted you to protect them,” Holland said. “Whatever little time you have with they wanted you to love them. And you let them down. I didn’t let them down, you let them down.”

Holland and Siple had two children together.

Williams has entered a not guilty plea because of a mental disease or defect. He has been ordered to undergo psychological testing. Holland has an online petition trying to change the Alabama law that allows Williams to use that defense.

The petition with nearly 2,000 signatures is more about support than changing a law he knows likely can’t be changed.

“Even if nothing can come from behind it, I still love the support and everything,” he said. “And I want to pretty much show the judge and everything that Kamarie was loved. And everybody’s family has a Kamarie.”

Horrific details have come out about the crime, including some of the alleged crimes that may have been recorded, according to the indictment. Williams is charged with the production of child pornography.

Corey Holland/Kamarie Holland’s fonder how people could do certain stuff. I know ain’t nobody perfect and everything, but there is just certain stuff in life you can’t imagine and nobody would do. Clearly, what happened with my daughter is one of the worst things imaginable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: The work week is starting off warm in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. But have the rain gear handy for later today, as a weak line of showers and storms is expected by mid afternoon. The severe risk is a low Level 1 “Marginal” for today, mainly for gusty winds. Rain […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Teen in critical condition after being shot in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Biloxi on Saturday, April 23. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:09 p.m. at a party near Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. Investigators said an argument broke out as people were leaving the party. […]
BILOXI, MS
CBS DFW

No appeal for Texas death row inmate who murdered Uptown dentist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - The US Supreme Court on April 18 denied the appeal of Kristopher Love, a Black inmate on Texas death row who claimed that one of the jurors in his trial for murdering a dentist in Uptown Dallas was racially biased.The ruling was 6-3 with the conservatives in the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by her liberal colleagues, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, dissented from the court's order."When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context," Sotomayor wrote.The majority of the court...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Wrbl
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy